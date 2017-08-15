Obituary: Grace Evelyn Dann

Grace Evelyn Dann, 85, was born May 5, 1932 in Tyler, Texas. Grace lived in Arizona since she was three years old. She passed away in her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Aug. 9, 2017. She leaves behind her husband, Russell E. Dann, daughters — Karen Cantrell (Ned), Lori Swick (Jimmy), sons — Bill Preston (Cheryl), Tim Preston (Jeriann), Tom Preston (Angela), Denny O’Dea (Shiela), Danny O’Dea, Allen Dann and Bobby Dann (Michelle) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grace was proceeded in death by her son Joe O’Dea. She worked for the post office for 27 years, retiring in 1992. Grace had a passion for traveling and people.

A celebration of life service will be held Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at Granville Community Center located at 5643 Granville Parkway in Prescott Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Family Inc. 3195 Stillwater Drive Prescott, Arizona 86305.