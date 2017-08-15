Lions Club Mountain Man 5k and 10k run Sept. 4

Runners can begin preparing for the seventh annual Mountain Man 10K and 5K run taking place Sept. 4 through downtown Williams.

Put on by the Williams Lion Club, the run combines a 2K run/walk and 5k and 10k timed runs. Winners receive coonskin caps and bragging rights.

“One of the things that’s unique about our race is that we don’t give out trophies — the top three runners get a coonskin cap,” said Patty Williams, a member of the Williams Lions Club.

The race starts and ends at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in downtown Williams, next to the Williams Visitors Center. The scenic route takes runners through the streets of Williams, down Route 66 and by the Kaibab National Forest.

The Bill Williams Mountain Men will be on-hand to start the race at 7:30 a.m.

“The Mountain Men come in their full regalia and will shoot off their black powder gun to start the race,” Williams said.

The mountain men also make themselves available for photos and selfies with runners and spectators.

The route will make a loop through downtown on Route 66 and back up Railroad Avenue. The 10K takes runners out of town to Country Club Drive before returning to the starting point.

“We incorporate the Route 66 loop in all the races,” she said. “The 2k and even the 5k is a run and walk. We have had people pushing their kids in strollers and people can bring their dogs, we just ask that they have their shots and be licensed and on a leash. No aggressive animals.”



Proceeds from this fundraising race go toward vision care and eyeglasses for those in need.

Same day walk-in registration and check in for the race will be located inside the Williams Recreation Center. Williams said they would love to see a big turnout for the race and encouraged locals and teams from local schools to participate.

“We’ve always told any of the schools if they want to come as a team and wear their team jersey or shirt we will give them a discount,” Williams said.

The Lions Club is seeking sponsors for the race, with various levels of monetary sponsorships available. Those interested can put up a table or banner during the race and the Lions Club will provide a link back to the sponsor’s website from their page.

More information or to register visit www.register.chronotrack.com/r/24916 or call Earl and Jackie Haugen at (928) 635-5242.

