Cool Country Cruise-in rolls into Williams

Cool Country Cruise-in rolled into Williams Aug. 11-13.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: August 15, 2017 2:29 p.m.

    • Twisters 50s Soda Fountain in Williams hosted the annual Cool Country Cruise-in Aug. 11-13, where dozens of vintage cars lined the street.

