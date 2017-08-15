Community Calendar: Week of Aug. 16

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

Both adults and students must have the desire to be a postive influence in the life of a child or be in need or desire a postive adult role model.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

Painting in the Pines Aug. 27

Painting in Pines with Bonnie Heaton Dent Aug. 27 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Kicks on Route 66, 2550 W. Route 66.

Registration at The Gallery, 145 W. Route 66. Cost: $75 to register, which includes refreshments and all supplies to complete a 16 x 20 acrylic painting.

More information is available at (928) 351-7665.

Historic Yellow House garden sale Sept. 2

The garden sale will take place in the garden area of the Historic Yellow House, 120 S. 6th St. (on the northwest corner of Grant Avenue and Sixth Street) Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will include gifts, food, art and vintage goodies, with live music sporadically throughout the event.

More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.

BINGO Aug. 24 at Matthew James Broehm VFW post 12128

Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The first game begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for puchase. Participants must be at least 18 years old. More information can be found by calling (928) 225-0930.

Friends of the NRA Gun Safe Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA will host a raffle for a Winchester 26 gun safe. Those interested can view the gun safe inside Canyon Vista Mall at 117 W. Route 66.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Raffle will be held once all tickets have been purchased. You win it, you move it. Tickets are available at Williams Wear or by contacting Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.

Life after Loss Support Groups Aug. 17

Life after Loss Support Group will meet Aug. 3 and again Aug. 17. Support groups are for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. New attendees must call (928) 779-1227 to register.

Flagstaff National Junior Basketball registration open

The Flagstaff NJB has opened registration for the fall season. Students grade 3-8 from Williams are invited to participate. The program runs from Aug. to Nov. with one practice during the week and a game on Saturday in Flagstaff. Cost for the program is $170, which includes uniforms and team photographs. More details and registration information can be found at www.flagstaff-njb.com.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also be giving children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

Friends of Williams Golf Tournament Aug. 26

The Friends of Williams Golf Tournament will be held at Elephant Rocks Golf Course beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

Cost to participate in the tournament is $80 per person. Elephant Rocks members receive a 10 percent discount. Proceeds will benefit Williams Aquatic Center.

Registration is available by calling Kris Vasquez at (928) 863-2467.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

St. John's annual rummage sale Aug. 18-19

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host its annual rummage sale Aug. 18-19. Anyone who would like to contribute items can contact Tora Moody at (928) 699-1086. Items can be stored at Walker Hall, Second Street and Grant Ave., until the sale date.

7th annual Mountain Man Run Sept. 4

The Williams Lions Club will host the 7th annual Mountain Man 5k/10k/Fun Run-Walk Sept 4. The race will depart from the Visitor Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Runners must sign in by 7 a.m.

Registration is $40 for the 10k, $30 for 5k and $15 for the fun run/walk.Proceeds will benefit vision care and services in the Williams community.

More information and registration can be found at www.williamslionsclub.com.

Williams star party Aug. 25

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., August 25 at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot (weather permitting). Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Rd. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.