Williams Mountaineers 4-H group donates to Williams vet clinic

Williams Mountaineers 4-H group donate a sewing project to the Williams Veterinary Clinic July 24. The girls grew catnip and sewed pillows for the animals. From left: Dr. Daniel Jacoby, Tracy Melchert, Julia Dyer, Holly Harris, Kindle Harris, Emily Jenks, Maddison Jenks and Cindy Aguilar.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.