Williams 911: week of August 9

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to domestic dispute on Fifth Street, male arrested for criminal damage and disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to disturbance on First Street, civil matter;

• Officers responded to criminal damage in progress on Railroad Avenue, female suspect fled area but was identified;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on First Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of bank fraud on Airport Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Slagel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle that occurred at local hotel;

• Officers responded to trespass on Lewis, male trespassed from area;

• Officers responded to road rage incident at Love’s Travel Stop, subject warned about their actions;

• Officers responded to on star alert at KOA, vehicle not found in area;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel’

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver near Dogtown, subject not found;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66 at local business, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to transient causing issues at local hotel, subject removed and trespassed from property;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of threats on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local restaurant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop involving transient, subject removed from area;

• Officers responded to male playing guitar in front of Pine Country, subject not asking for money, no crime;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local business on RT66;

• Officers arrested a male for driving while revoked on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted DPS with back up on I-40;

• Officers arrested a male for underage with alcohol in system at local bar;

• Officers responded to plane that crash landed at airport, no injuries;

• Officers responded to domestic on Pine, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to bike theft on Homestead.

• Officers responded to attempted suicide at Clover Hill.

• Officers responded to threats report on First Street;

Officers issued five citations and gave out 31 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.