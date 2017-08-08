Williams 911: week of August 9

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to domestic dispute on Fifth Street, male arrested for criminal damage and disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to disturbance on First Street, civil matter;
• Officers responded to criminal damage in progress on Railroad Avenue, female suspect fled area but was identified;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers conducted civil stand by on First Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of bank fraud on Airport Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Slagel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took report of theft from vehicle that occurred at local hotel;
• Officers responded to trespass on Lewis, male trespassed from area;
• Officers responded to road rage incident at Love’s Travel Stop, subject warned about their actions;
• Officers responded to on star alert at KOA, vehicle not found in area;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Highland Meadows;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel’
• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;
• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to possible DUI driver near Dogtown, subject not found;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66 at local business, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to transient causing issues at local hotel, subject removed and trespassed from property;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of threats on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local restaurant on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop involving transient, subject removed from area;
• Officers responded to male playing guitar in front of Pine Country, subject not asking for money, no crime;
• Officers responded to parking issue on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm at local business on RT66;
• Officers arrested a male for driving while revoked on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted DPS with back up on I-40;
• Officers arrested a male for underage with alcohol in system at local bar;
• Officers responded to plane that crash landed at airport, no injuries;
• Officers responded to domestic on Pine, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;
• Officers responded to bike theft on Homestead.
• Officers responded to attempted suicide at Clover Hill.
• Officers responded to threats report on First Street;
Officers issued five citations and gave out 31 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
