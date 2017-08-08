Obituary: Paul Steffens

Paul Steffens, 81, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 4, 2017 after battling a long illness.
Steffens leaves behind his wife of 49 years Carol Steffens; his son Roger Steffens (Carolyn), daughter Vicki Richie (Albert), youngest daughter Christine Natale (Jay), two sisters – Linda Bennett and Janet Souza, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held August 19 at 4 p.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.
Comments
