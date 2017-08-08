New faces, new places: Williams Unified School District welcomes new staff

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams Elementary welcomes Kelly Oswald, Abigail Perkins, Becky Deutschman, Amber McMahon, Christina Hernandez, Holly Harris, Barbara Mealer and Renee Lewis.
By Wendy Howell
Williams Unified School District welcome 14 new teachers and several paraprofessionals for the the 2017-2018 school year.
Photo by Wendy Howell
Williams High School welcomes Michael Logue, Catherine Kowalski, David Edgar and Monica Moreno.
Williams Middle School welcomes Kenneth Rigalo, Donya Hadder, Shannon Fitzgerald, Suzette Joubert, Ryan Ward and PJ Messimer.
