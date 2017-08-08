From the bench: Justice court remains active over summer

Although it has been awhile since providing an update of the happenings at the court, it hasn’t been for a lack of anything interesting to report during that time. Our staff has seen a flurry of activity as we continue to advance justice, customer service, and improvements to the administration of our courts.



Joining our team this summer is April Zicopoulus, a college student at NAU and an intern with us for the summer. April is a criminal justice major, and based on her work ethic and quick adaptation to her assigned tasks, we can see she will do extremely well in her chosen field.

Williams Justice and City Court Bailiff Dave Remender was recently appointed and sworn in as a Civil Traffic Hearing Officer, the first such appointment in Coconino County. Dave will be authorized to hear and decide civil traffic hearings in the Justice Court. Dave’s appointment in that position advances our court’s ability to provide fair and impartial justice, while also providing employee advancement and opportunity within the organization.



Additionally, Senior Bailiff Jim Robertson recently completed a significant security upgrade at the courthouse. Through Jim’s collaborative efforts, he was able to obtain a walk-through magnetometer (metal detector) for no cost from Homeland Security surplus. Upon arrival to pick up the property, the Marshal’s Office asked if we could also take a second unit they were wishing to remove from their inventory. We quickly agreed and will provide the second unit to the Page Justice and Municipal Courts. We applaud Jim’s efforts as those units cost thousands of dollars.





Speaking of court security, the Williams Justice Center was honored at the Arizona State Judicial Conference in June by having our court modeled with a case study of our security policies, practices and physical improvements during the past six years. Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales personally congratulated our court on those outstanding achievements, which serve as a model for rural courts implementing the state’s new minimum security standards for the courts.

As always, we welcome the public to stop by the courthouse to see the improvements recently completed, or to watch our proceedings. Please contact the court at (928) 679-7698 with any questions, or for the court schedule.

