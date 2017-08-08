Ash Fork School celebrates first day of school

Every year Ash Fork School begins its first day of school with team building activities. The high school’s team building is planned by seniors during summer vacation and all seniors are assigned groups to lead throughout the day. Teachers help with stations that vary from tree planting to water balloon launcher competitions. Lunch is served outside with barbecued hamburgers. The day ends with some words of encouragement from the seniors and all students are allowed to affirm staff or students before ending the school day. The school believes team building sets a great tone for the school year and new students appreciate the opportunity to get to know their peers before academic activities begin.