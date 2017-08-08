Ash Fork School celebrates first day of school

Ash Fork students work on team building activities the first day of school.

Ash Fork students work on team building activities the first day of school.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 8, 2017 11:09 a.m.

    • photo

    Submitted photo

    Ash Fork students enjoy team building games on the first day of school.

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Ash Fork students enjoy the first day of school.

    Every year Ash Fork School begins its first day of school with team building activities. The high school’s team building is planned by seniors during summer vacation and all seniors are assigned groups to lead throughout the day. Teachers help with stations that vary from tree planting to water balloon launcher competitions. Lunch is served outside with barbecued hamburgers. The day ends with some words of encouragement from the seniors and all students are allowed to affirm staff or students before ending the school day. The school believes team building sets a great tone for the school year and new students appreciate the opportunity to get to know their peers before academic activities begin.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.