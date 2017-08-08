Airplane makes belly landing at Williams airport

Williams Fire Department and Williams Police Department responded to an aircraft incident at H.A. Clark Field in Williams Aug. 5. Officials believe the landing gear collapsed. No injuries or fires were reported.
