Williams 911: week of August 2

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to parking issue on Second Street and Railroad Avenue, motorcycles removed;
• Officers took report of private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers along with local fire department responded to fire alarm at local hotel, false alarm, fire department reset alarm;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took report of fraud scheme at local restaurant;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;
• Officers received several calls in city of reckless driver, not located;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers arrested two male for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took report of theft of license plates from three vehicles at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Morse, civil matter;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to an assault on Second Street and Route 66, victim wouldn’t prosecute;
• Officers responded to landlord tenant problem on Slagel;
• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Ninth Street, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers took report of fraud on Route 66;
• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, male and female arrested for domestic assault;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Highland Meadows;
• Officers took report of possible sexual assault on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;
• Officers investigated injury accident on Edison and Airport Road;
• Officers responded to welfare check on Sixth Street, found possible elder abuse;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Brookline Loop, construction starting too early;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, civil matter unhappy customer;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on First Street and Route 66;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton;
• Officers arrested a male for illegal possession of prescription drugs at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers took threats report on Slagel;
• Officers responded to male causing disturbance at local business on Route 66, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers arrested a male on Fifth Street and Route 66 for public consumption;
• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property on Grant;
• Officers arrested a female for a warrant on Fulton;
• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle on Grant;
• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 32 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
