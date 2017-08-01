Training day: Williams Fire douses cars during training

Williams Firefighters douse a car with water July 19.

Submitted photo

Williams Firefighters douse a car with water July 19.

  • Originally Published: August 1, 2017 11:04 a.m.

    • Williams Fire Department held a training to work on techniques for putting out car fires.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.