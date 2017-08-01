PowerSchool app helps parents track student’s grades

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Unified School District recently implemented PowerSchool, a student information system that gives parents easy access to student data via a standard web browser.

With login information from the office, parents can stay on top of student progress with online access to grades, attendance information and teacher comments.

The PowerSchool Mobile App gives parents and students instant access to information they need to stay up-to-date on student activity. Parents and students can receive real-time push notifications with updates about grades, scores, attendance, assignments, teacher comments, daily bulletins, schedules, and fee transactions.

The app allows parents to have access to all of their children in one portal, view grades, assignments, attendance, GPA and new announcements from the schools

The app is designed for iPhones/iOS, tablets and Google/Android devices.

More information about PowerSchool is available in the front office at Williams-Elementary Middle School and Williams High School. Office personnel can provide students and parents with a login and password to access student accounts.