Grand Canyon Railway hosts Al Roker and students

  • Originally Published: August 1, 2017 11:01 a.m.

    • photo

    Al Roker of the Today Show brought three New York City students to the Grand Canyon via Grand Canyon Railway’s steam train. The group stayed at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel and rode mules along the rim of the Canyon. The students were selected based on teacher recommendations and academic success. The Today Show will air the trip in early August.

