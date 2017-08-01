Community calendar: week of August 2

BINGO Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at Matthew James Broehm VFW post 12128

Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The first game begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Participants must be at least 18 years old. More information can be found by calling (928) 225-0930.

Williams Alliance for the Arts Artwalk Aug. 12

The Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting their Second Saturday Artwalk Aug. 12 from 6-9 p.m. The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 will have free food, beverage, and live music. There is a map to all ArtWalk locations. ArtWalk is up and down historic Route 66. Look for the pink signs.

Williams Alliance for the Arts adult art class Aug. 12

The Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting an adult art class Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at the senior center.

Coconino County Farm Bureau & Cattle Growers Roping Aug. 12

The Coconino County Farm Bureau & Cattle Growers roping is Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo grounds.

Life after Loss Support Groups Aug. 17

Life after Loss Support Group will meet Aug. 3 and again Aug. 17. Support groups are for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. New attendees must call (928) 779-1227 to register.

Flagstaff National Junior Basketball registration open

The Flagstaff NJB has opened registration for the fall season. Students grade 3-8 from Williams are invited to participate. The program runs from Aug. to Nov. with one practice during the week and a game on Saturday in Flagstaff. Cost for the program is $170, which includes uniforms and team photographs. More details and registration information can be found at www.flagstaff-njb.com.

2017 Cool Country Cruise-In Aug. 11-13

Registration is open for the 2017 Cool Country Cruise-In car show. The event is Aug. 11-13. The event is sponsored by Twisters 50’s Soda Fountain and The Route 66 Place. Cost is $50 to register one vehicle. There are 33 trophies to be awarded. The registration link is www.route66place.com.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also be giving children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

WUSD Governing Board meeting Aug. 9

The WUSD Governing Board meets bimonthly with the next meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Culinary Room at Williams High School. Agendas and meeting dates are posted on the WUSD website. Parents and other community members are invited to attend.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

Basic Archery clinic Aug. 12

On Aug. 12 Coconino County Parks and Rec will host a Basic Archery Clinic. The clinic takes place at Cureton Park, 601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd. Williams from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn the basics of bows and arrows using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. No previous archery experience necessary. All archery equipment is provided. The cost is $34 for adults and $20 for youth ages eight and older. Participants must bring a lunch. Water bottle and sunscreen are recommended. More information or to register visit coconino.az.gov/RecPrograms.

Sherwood-Mountain Rose Ranch Firewise Day Aug. 12

Sherwood Forest Estates Fire Department will host a Firewise Day from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 12 at Mountain Rose Ranch. Activities will include a firewise presentation, pine needle burning demonstration (weather permitting) and a health check by department EMTs. Refreshments will include a taco bar and cake walk. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Cake walk tickets are $1 per ticket or 6 tickets for $5. More information can be found by calling Anne Dudley at (928) 707-1680 or annedudley1@gmail.com.

St. John's annual rummage sale Aug. 18-19

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host its annual rummage sale Aug. 18-19. Anyone who would like to contribute items can contact Tora Moody at (928) 699-1086. Items can be stored at Walker Hall, Second Street and Grant Ave., until the sale date.

Williams star party Aug. 25

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., August 25 at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot (weather permitting). Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Rd. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

For those who complete an online version of the class, there will be a field day Sept. 27 from 105 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available by calling (928) 848-8139.

Saturday Market

The Williams Saturday Market has begun. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66 people can purchase homemade, home baked and home grown items as well as farm fresh local eggs, produce, honey, baked breads, pastries and jewelry. More information can be found by contacting Mary at (419) 825-5745.