Ash Fork student welders create rustic table and chairs

More like this story
- Designing for the future: Williams High School technical education programs providing skills for careers, college and beyond
- Ash Fork School District finds a spark in learning
- Lunch reading area planned at WEMS
- Ash Fork School's wish list has materialized
- Ash Fork students earn Electric Utility Tech certificates from Yavapai College
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.