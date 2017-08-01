Ash Fork student welders create rustic table and chairs

Student welders show completed projects from their welding class.

Submitted photo

Student welders show completed projects from their welding class.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 1, 2017 11:07 a.m.

    • photo

    Submitted photo

    Students of Mr. Tiedeman’s welding class at Ash Fork High School complete a welding project from an old wagon wheel and horseshoes for resident Gary Weber. Students include Ian Atkinson, Juan Ayala, Ashton Johnson, Dominic Clark. Tyler Mcculley, Joe Stapleton, Daniel Bright and David Martin.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.