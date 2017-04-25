WHS Student Council recieves $1,000 donation

The volunteer work of Allstate exclusive agency owner Alyson Fritsinger recently helped secure a $1,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation to support Williams High School.

“Commitment to our communities is a natural extension of what we do every day — protecting people from life’s uncertainties and preparing them for the future,” said Denis Bailey, Allstate’s field senior vice president in Arizona. “With support from The Allstate Foundation, Williams High School can continue making the community stronger.”

This high school is one of 3,500 organizations this year that will receive The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® in the Community grants secured by agency owners on behalf of organizations for which they volunteer. The grants support nonprofits focused on teen safe driving, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands® grants are one example of Allstate’s tradition of service. In the past 20 years, Allstate employees, agency owners and their staffs have donated more than $368 million and more than 4 million volunteer hours to charitable causes.

Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the country, The Allstate Foundation brings the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people’s well-being and prosperity. With a focus on building financial independence for domestic violence survivors, empowering youth and celebrating the charitable community involvement of Allstate agency owners and employees, The Allstate Foundation works to bring out the good in people’s lives. More information is available at www.AllstateFoundation.org.