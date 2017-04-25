Out of the past: West side of Williams 1950s

Many roads in Williams were still dirt in the 1950s. The above photo includes the Williams Hospital, the Williams school, and the future location of Safeway in the lower left corner.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 25, 2017 12:30 p.m.

