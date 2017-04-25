Letter: What are our tax dollars going toward?

To the editor:

This is in response to an unsigned letter sent to me regarding my comments about American Legion Post 57 in Ash Fork, Arizona, not complying with the Smoke Free Arizona Act. Post 57 is allowing the use of their facility for a public meeting. The Smoke Free Act only exempts veterans from the smoking prohibition when they are not open to the general public (A.R.S. § 36-601(B)(4), R9-2-101(17) Also, R9-2-104(D) states that veterans “shall not permit smoking in an area of the veterans or fraternal club that is open to the general public.”



After attending two Ash Fork Sanitary District meetings and suffering blinding migraines because of the second- and third-hand smoke, I sent a letter to the Sanitary Board asking for a change in venue. There are several places in the community, smoke-free, that are available. I mentioned in that letter that the American Legion was allowing the use of their facility as a courtesy. In addition, I mentioned that I would not want to put an undue hardship on the American Legion by reporting a violation to the Department of Health. The board denied my request and stated that I could do what I felt I needed to do.

There, however, is a much larger problem that exists in Ash Fork than the issue of smoking. In the past, I have not attended any Sanitary meetings because I knew they were housed in a smoke environment. This changed when my 2016 property taxes for the Ash Fork Sanitary District went up almost 200 percent. In Ash Fork we do not have a sanitation system, so why does the Sanitary District need money? In attending, I found that the Ash Fork Sanitary District is going into the banking business. The three elected board members have decided on their own, without public input or public dissemination of information, they are going to loan taxpayer money to Ash Fork’s residents to upgrade cess pools or septic systems. Although this may sound like a wonderful idea, I, as a taxpayer, do not feel this “loan system” has been thought out. No community, town or city in the state of Arizona follows this practice. There’s a reason why. In fact, there are a lot of reasons why a sanitary district would not get into the loan business. Three board members with no banking experience are going into the loan business with taxpayer money. How is that legal?

Until this matter is settled, I have a duty as a citizen to participate in voicing my opinion to the Ash Fork Sanitary District. My apologies to the American Legion if you felt I was disrespectful to your organization, however, you are allowing your building to be used for a public meeting.

Rosmary Hume

Taxpayer of Ash Fork Sanitary District