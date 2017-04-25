Kiwanis art fair returns May 19-21

The fourth annual Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Crafts Fair takes place May 19 – 21 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 501 E. Rodeo Road.

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is putting on the event, which runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Event setup begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kiwanis organizers said the fair will feature more than 30 vendors selling handcrafted items. In addition to some local vendors, the fair will also feature vendors from Chino Valley, Phoenix, Flagstaff, Mesa, Tucson, and other areas around the state.

Vendors will be selling items such as jewelry, photography, pottery, quilts, paintings, metalwork, leatherwork, totes, soaps and lotions, toys, western décor and clothing.

Organizers said the fair is a good opportunity to find gifts for graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, special occasions or Christmas.

A raffle featuring items donated by vendors will also take place at the fair.

The Kiwanis Club of Williams will sell lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all days, including hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks.

The club will also have a dessert bar featuring brownies, pies, cakes and a variety of other homemade desserts that will be available for purchase on all days.

All proceeds from the event go toward student scholarships and youth programs.

Last year, the local club provided five $600 scholarships for graduating seniors.

The Kiwanis Club of Williams also supports a variety of other youth centered activities in the community.

The members volunteer their time to help with painting and cleaning, Easter egg stuffing, Clean and Beautiful activities, the Run for the Wall event, Salvation Army Bell ringing and Little League.

The Kiwanis Club of Williams’ has dedicated time to fundraising for events, providing support for the youth in the community. Historically, their major fundraiser has been the Route 66 Street Market that takes place on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe property on the west end of town.

The group currently has 22 members and said they are always looking for new members. Organizers are hoping for a large turnout at the craft fair, which would bring in more money for the Kiwanis Club to use for youth activities.

More information about the fair is available from Judith Maeda at (928) 635-9028.