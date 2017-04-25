Grand Canyon Historical Society donates to Williams Photo Project

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Al Richmond (center), a member of the Grand Canyon Historical Society, presents a $1,500 check to the Williams Library Historic Photo Preservation Project April 13. From left: City Manager Skylor Miller, librarian Andrea Dunn and Kaibab National Forest historian Margaret Hangan accept the check from Richmond.
More like this story
- Preserving Williams history one photo at a time
- Williams High School students learn artifact dating with Margaret Hangan, Kaibab heritage and tribal relations manager
- Visitor center features Kaibab National Forest, A Historic Snap Shot display
- Your history is wanted
- Historic photo collection on display at Visitor Center
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.