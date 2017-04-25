Grand Canyon Historical Society donates to Williams Photo Project

Al Richmond (center), a member of the Grand Canyon Historical Association, presents a $1,500 check to the Williams Library Historic Photo Preservation Project April 13. From left: City Manager Skylor Miller, librarian Andrea Dunn and Kaibab National Forest historian Margaret Hangan accept the check from Richmond.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 25, 2017 10:53 a.m.

