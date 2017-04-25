Culpepper & Merriweather circus comes to town

A crowd gathers for the second showing of the circus April 21 in Williams.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 25, 2017 12:18 p.m.

    Circus workers raise the tent April 21.

    The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus pulled into William April 21 for a one night performance. The circus offered two shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in addition to inviting the public to a tent raising and tour of the circus earlier that morning. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Circus goers line up for food.

    Club of Williams.

    Photo by Loretta Yerian

    Families get a tour of the circus facilities prior to the show the morning of April 21.

