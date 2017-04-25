Culpepper & Merriweather circus comes to town

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus pulled into William April 21 for a one night performance. The circus offered two shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in addition to inviting the public to a tent raising and tour of the circus earlier that morning. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis
Club of Williams.
