Williams 911: week of April 19

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Officers answered the following calls for service, among others:

• Officers took report of counterfeit bills being passed in city, code red was sent out to warn businesses;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Slagel Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to loud music on Fifth Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local bar on Third Street and Route 66, female arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to animal neglect on Grand Canyon Boulevard, turned over to Animal Control;

• Officers responded to fight at local RV park, kids play fighting;

• Officers responded to trespass on Slagel Street, subject trespassed;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Third Street;

• Officers responded to trespass on East First Street, subject trespassed;

• Officers took report of theft on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to fire alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Railroad Avenue, male arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted with Easter walk of Catholic Church;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Pine Street;

• Officers responded to loud music on Quarterhorse Road;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of violation of court order on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took private property accident report on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted with Easter Egg hunt at the Williams Recreation Center;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Fourth Street;

• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 18 warnings

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.