Williams 911: week of April 19

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Officers answered the following calls for service, among others:
• Officers took report of counterfeit bills being passed in city, code red was sent out to warn businesses;
• Officers dealt with civil matter on Slagel Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to loud music on Fifth Street, nothing found in area;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local bar on Third Street and Route 66, female arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to animal neglect on Grand Canyon Boulevard, turned over to Animal Control;
• Officers responded to fight at local RV park, kids play fighting;
• Officers responded to trespass on Slagel Street, subject trespassed;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Third Street;
• Officers responded to trespass on East First Street, subject trespassed;
• Officers took report of theft on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to fire alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Railroad Avenue, male arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers assisted with Easter walk of Catholic Church;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Pine Street;
• Officers responded to loud music on Quarterhorse Road;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of violation of court order on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took private property accident report on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted with Easter Egg hunt at the Williams Recreation Center;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Fourth Street;
• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 18 warnings
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.