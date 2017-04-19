Leo Charles Atherton was born June 8, 1924 in Castile, New York. He passed away peacefully April 10, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Dora Catherine Atherton and grandson Jesse Phillips. Leo and Dora moved to Williams in 1952. They owned and operated Old West/Indian House in downtown Williams for many years. Leo is survived by son Parris Atherton, daughters Gwen Atherton, Naomi Atherton, Ruth Atherton and Leona Robinson and many grand and great grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for April 22 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 629 W. Grant Avenue, Williams.
