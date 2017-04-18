Williams celebrates 10th annual Easter Eggstravaganza (photo gallery)

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams residents enjoy the 10th annual Eggstravaganza at the Williams Rec Center April 15. The event is hosted by the Williams Food Bank and includes an Easter egg hunt and community dinner.
Photo by Wendy Howell.
