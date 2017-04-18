Vikings baseball and softball dominate Greyhills Academy

Kolby Payne pitches during a game with Greyhills Academy.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

Kolby Payne pitches during a game with Greyhills Academy.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: April 18, 2017 3:08 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Joe Zabala waits for a hit.

    The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams were relentless April 11 when both teams beat Greyhills Academy in double headers in Williams.

    After running up an eight point lead in the first inning, head coach Johnny Hatcher removed his varsity players and replaced them with the junior varsity team.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Mario Martinez waits for a hit at third base.

    Despite the switch, the Vikings dominated Greyhills 20-1, 14-0.

    The Lady Vikes won 20-6, 15-0.

    Viking Kolby Payne pitched three innings with one earned run, one hit and six strikeouts. Mario Martinez went 2 for 3 from the plate. Alex Howell was 3 for 4 with a double, Kolby Payne and Michael McNelly each went 1 for 2. Angel Ayala went 1 for 3 with a double.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Alaina Karlsberger begins her windup during a game with Flagstaff.

    Following the Greyhills games, the Viking baseball team travelled to Needles, California April 14 and brought home a 16-4 win for the team.

    The Vikings are now 5-2 in the 1A Central region and 13-8 in the 1A Conference.

    The Vikings next face Ash Fork April 19 at home and April 20 in Ash Fork.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Jazlyn Romero waits for a hit at first base.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Paolo Belmontes fields a ball.

    The Lady Vikes are 3-2 in the 1A Central region and 7-3 in the 1A Conference.

    The Lady Vikes face Ash Fork April 19 and 20.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.