Vikings baseball and softball dominate Greyhills Academy

The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams were relentless April 11 when both teams beat Greyhills Academy in double headers in Williams.

After running up an eight point lead in the first inning, head coach Johnny Hatcher removed his varsity players and replaced them with the junior varsity team.

Despite the switch, the Vikings dominated Greyhills 20-1, 14-0.

The Lady Vikes won 20-6, 15-0.

Viking Kolby Payne pitched three innings with one earned run, one hit and six strikeouts. Mario Martinez went 2 for 3 from the plate. Alex Howell was 3 for 4 with a double, Kolby Payne and Michael McNelly each went 1 for 2. Angel Ayala went 1 for 3 with a double.

Following the Greyhills games, the Viking baseball team travelled to Needles, California April 14 and brought home a 16-4 win for the team.

The Vikings are now 5-2 in the 1A Central region and 13-8 in the 1A Conference.

The Vikings next face Ash Fork April 19 at home and April 20 in Ash Fork.

The Lady Vikes are 3-2 in the 1A Central region and 7-3 in the 1A Conference.

The Lady Vikes face Ash Fork April 19 and 20.