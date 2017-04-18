More than a quick trim: third grade student donates hair to those in need

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Eight year-old Kathleen Gigous donated her hair to Children with Hairloss April 13 at Amanda's Beauty Shop. Beautician Heidi Garibay partnered with Gigous by donating a free haircut to the cause.
