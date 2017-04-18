Letter: Williams police at top of their game

To the editor:

Kudos to the excellent work done by the Williams Police Department, and the other law enforcement agencies that assisted by acting so quickly to contain the area where the fugitive was hiding on March 27. Congratulations to Chief Herman Nixon and the entire department, as this was really a job well done in protecting the community, residents and tourists. Also, a special thanks to the administration, teachers and staff of Heritage Elementary School who put the school, only about a mile away from the scene, on lock down and kept our children and grand-children safe during the incident; your selfless actions on that day speak highly of your concern for all the students.

Patrick Lucus

Williams resident