Heroic measures: citizens extinguish grass fire

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Jeff Johnson and Darrin Hayward were given letters of appreciation from the city of Williams and the Williams Fire Department for their actions in putting out a grass fire started by a smoker near the Williams Feed Store March 17. Wendy Howell/WGCN
