Community calendar: week of April 19

Norm Lewis benefit dinner and auction April 28

A benefit dinner and auction for Norman Lewis, who was in a motorcycle accident on I-17 March 29, takes place April 28 at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction. Norm is the son of Carol and Ed Lewis of Williams. Auction items are needed. More information or to donate items is available from Carol at (503) 784-9997.

Little League basball Opening Day April 22

Williams Little League opening day ceremonies are April 22. Team photos will be at 8 a.m. Sheriff Driscoll and Smokey the Bear will throw out the first pitch at 9 a.m. The Yankees and Cubs will play the first games at 10 a.m.

Habitat for Humanity wall raising April 29

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity will hold a wall raising for its 2016-2017 Habitat home April 29 at 9 a.m. at 901 Hereford Dr.

Habitat and its partners, Christina Hernandez, Jose Martinez and their children invite the public to join them to kick off the 2017 Home Build Volunteer work schedule. This is Habitat’s fourth Williams home, built with support, donations and generous volunteers in the Williams community and with mortgage assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More information is available from Bud Parenteau at (928) 635-4393.

Hydrant flushing April 18 and 19

The city of Williams and the Williams Fire Department will be flushing the city fire hydrants April 18 and 19 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. Residents may notice lower water pressure and discoloration because of mineral deposits during the flushing.

VFW Auxiliary Empty Pockets Dinner April 22

The VFW Auxiliary will be hosting its second annual Empty Pockets Dinner April 22. Whether your pockets are full or empty after tax day, the VFW invites the public to join them for food, fun and karaoke. The dinner is from 5 — 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Epsicopal Church, 208 W. Grant Ave. in Walker Hall. Come help us support our veterans. All proceeds go to support local veterans and their families. More information is avaiable from Carol Lee McElwain (928) 225-0931.

Historic photos of the Williams community needed

The Williams Library Historical Photo project needs your photos. The project collects historic photos and scans them into their collection for the public. Any photos from Williams’ past are needed. Contact Andrea Dunn at (928)635-2263.

Williams Yacht Club

The Williams Yacht Club is a remote control sail boats, power boat racing and small watercrafts club that also features a pirate division. The club is great for the family. This is the last chance to become a charter member. A meeting will take place April 24 at the Sultana Theater at 7:15 p.m. More information is available from Commodore George Garcia at (928) 607-3781.

Half Broke Book Club meets April 22

The Half Broke Book Club is reading half Broke Horses by Jeannette Walls. Their next meeting is April 22 at the Cowgirl Coffee Cake Company.

Adult bicycle skills class

A two day adult bicycle skills class will be held April 25 and May 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Williams Senior Center, 805 W. Grant St. The free class is open to adults and will include giveaways and door prizes. The first 50 participants will receive a t-shirt, LED tail light, headlight, bike lock and Bicycle Commuting 101 pocket guide.

The April 25 class will focus on safe, rules of the road and skills. The May 2 class will focus on practicing skills learned and will include a group ride. More information is available from Sharon Sifling at (928) 679-7257.



WHS 1980-1989 reunion June 23-25

Any WHS Classmates from 1980-1989 are invited to attend the reunion. A meet and greet will take place June 23rd at the Grand Canyon Brewery from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.. On June 24 there will be a family day and picnic from 11am-2pm at the Willliams Recreation Center. On June 25 there will be a breakfast at Grand Canyon Coffee and Cafe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an alumni party at the Sultana Theatre from 7 p.m. — 11 p.m. . RSVP by May 1. More information can be found by contacting Pimi P. Barrozo-Bennett at (928) 853-7784.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Junior League Golf registration

PGA Junior League Golf returns to Elephant Rocks Golf Course. More info is available by contacting Scott Little at (928) 635-4935.

Color Run April 29

Williams Elementary-Middle School is hosting its first annual Color Run on April 29 at the elementary-middle school, 601 N. Seventh St. Williams. Participants should register by April 14 at WEMSmscr.eventbrite.com. All participants will receive a t-shirt, raffle ticket for a chance to win a TV and other prizes, a color packet and a race bib. Pre-race refreshments will be available for race participants. Post-race there will be a carnival activities, free for all racers and $10 for non-race participants, live DJ, games and concessions for purchase. More information is available from Joshua Bukowiecki at (928) 890-7451.

Williams Fire Golf Tournament sponsors needed

The annual Williams Fire Department Golf fundraiser is coming June 3. Sponsors and registrants for the event are now being accepted. Contact Jeff Pettit at golf@williamsfireaz.com or (928)607-0869.

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA raffle

The Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA are raffling a Kimber Custom II 2 tone .45 ACP and a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380. Tickets are $20 each with only 150 tickets for sale. Tickets must be purchased by individuals 21 years old or older. The raffle will take place once all tickets have been sold.

Tickets can be purchased from Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.



Free American flags available

The Williams Flag Project is offering free flag, poles and brackets by calling (888) 289-7092.