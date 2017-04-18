Beth Jones Alger Cothren passed into the arms of our Lord April 1, 2017 while a resident of the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in Prescott. Beth was born January 17, 1928 to Bartlett and Marjorie Jones while her parents were on an extended family visit in Daphne, Alabama. They returned to Prescott with new daughter, Beth, in 1929. Beth has been an Arizona resident since that time.



Shortly after graduating from Prescott High School in 1946, Beth worked as a telephone operator for the former Mountain Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company. In 1947, Beth married Hugh Alger and they had five children. As her family grew in the 1950’s, she became a full-time mom raising her five children during difficult times. Later, Beth was employed by the Cornet Company and became assistant manager for the Prescott store and was promoted to manager of the Williams, Arizona Cornet store until her retirement. It was in Williams where she met and married Filo Cothren, a good man, and enjoyed many fun years with him prior to his passing in 1987.

Beth, who enjoyed a strong-will personality, was preceded in death by husbands, Hugh Alger and Filo Cothren, a younger brother, Stuart Jones, and, sadly, her youngest daughter, Carol Anne Estrada. Beth (known to her family as “Granny”) is survived by three sons, Len (Sandra) Alger, Wayne Alger, and Charley (Deb) Alger, and a daughter, Marlene Alger. She was also blessed with grandchildren Michelle Alger, Charley Alger, Jacob Alger, DJ Van der Werf, DeAna Orozco, Emilee Gaona, Alexandria Estrada, and Marisa Estrada, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Perhaps Beth’s proudest achievement was as a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge, which she joined in 1955. She achieved the level of Graduate Regent in 1957 and was inducted into the Moose College of Regents. She achieved status as a Life Member. Besides raising and caring for her children and grandchildren, Beth’s passion seemed to be sports. Not only was she an active athlete in high school focusing on basketball, softball, and archery, but she became an avid supporter of each of her children and most of her grandchildren in their competitive and intramural athletic endeavors over several decades in Prescott. Beth’s voice could be heard throughout the stands cheering for her kids or grandkids and offering her opinions to the umpires.

Anyone desiring to provide a memorial gift in Beth’s name, the family recommends the Arizona Pioneers’ Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott, AZ 86303.

Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ, has been entrusted with arrangements and a memorial service will be held there on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00am.