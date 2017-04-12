Williams experiences warm March weather

Northern Arizona experienced several above average warm days in March bringing in the fifth warmest March on record in Flagstaff.

The end of March was blustery with strong winds and a few snow showers.

The average temperature in March was about 41 degrees, which was 5 degrees above normal.

Precipitation was a little below normal with 1.79 inches of rain or snow falling March. March 22 and 23 were the wettest days in March with up to 6 inches of snow falling in the Williams area over those days.

High winds swept through the region causing some damage to buildings in the area.