Williams 911: week of April 12

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Officers answered the following calls for service:

• Officers responded to medical call on Locust Lane, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers responded to lost wallet on Grand Canyon Boulevard, recovered and returned to owner;

• Officers took report of possible animal abuse at horse stalls;

• Officers took report of possible animal abuse on Quarter Horse Avenue;

• Officers took report of harassment on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted DPS with accident on I-40;

• Officers investigated accidental death at local RV park;

• Officers responded to highly intoxicated female on Route 66, treated by Lifeline and then taken home;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Ninth Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on First Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to injury accident near Love’s Travel Stop, female was arrested for extreme DUI;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to transients causing issues on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed from area;

• Officers responded to panhandlers near Safeway, subjects on right away but were warned;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local bar, subject removed and trespassed by management;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers assisted DPS with injury accident on I-40;

• Officers investigated injury accident involving Polaris on South Road;

• Officers arrested a female for aggravated assault when she assaulted paramedic attempting to help her on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local gas station;

• Officers responded to water leak on Torrey Pines, turned over to water department;

• Officers took report of vehicle burglary at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66 and Rodeo Road;

• Officers investigated a possible child neglect on Ninth Street, unfounded;

• Officers responded to panhandling on Route 66, subject removed area;

• Officers responded to medical call at Love’s Travel Stop, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident of pole on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to apartments on Rodeo Road reference marijuana found in apartment;

• Officers responded to medical call at local hotel, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers took report of violation of court order on Fifth Street;

• Officers took report from clinic reference possible sexual assault;

• Officers responded to child who had pressure cooker explode on him, we assisted with landing of helicopter;

• Officers responded with Fire to Garland Prairie reference transformer sparking;

• Officers responded to criminal damage in progress on Humboldt Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to employee issue with management on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers took report of identity theft;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took in found property at local gas station;

• Officers responded to ACO to dog attack on Morse Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took theft report on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to transformer sparking on First Street;

• Officers took report of harassment/trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Airport Road;

• Officers issued 18 citations and gave out 46 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.