Letter: Volunteers, community help make 32nd rabies clinic a success

To the editor:

The Williams Animal Action Group (WAAG), thanks the whole community for a successful 32nd annual Rabies Vaccination Clinic.

It was an extraordinary day. It was cool enough to keep the dogs and cats happy outside while owners did the appropriate paper work. Therefore, the pets were less stressed — even the Chihuahuas! Only three dogs cried and only two needed muzzles to protect veterinarian, Dr. Karla Baker.

We had several new volunteers and the veteran helpers took them through the training with care and skill. Our newest doorman, Fireman John, kept the flow of customers well informed and moving steadily. Our other doormen and “gopher” volunteers helped guide pet owners, hold critters, haul carriers, deliver messages and sing April Fools to pets after their shots.

Once again the city of Williams staff had the Rodeo Barn spiffy and ready for our set-up. Animal Control officer, Leah had a busy table for licenses and the dogs loved her, insisting on being petted.

We saw so many truly lovely cats and dogs. It is obvious we have a town full of conscientious pet owners. Thank you all for your generosity in stuffing our donation cans. WAAG appreciates your support.

Kali Kaliche, Tom Carter and Cathy Grumbine

WAAG Board of Directors