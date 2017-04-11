Community calendar: week of April 12

Hydrant flushing April 18 and 19

The city of Williams and the Williams Fire Department will be flushing the city fire hydrants April 18 and 19 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. Residents may notice lower water pressure and discoloration because of mineral deposits during the flushing.

Easter Eggstravaganza coming April 15

The community Easter Eggstravaganza is coming April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williams Rec. Center. The event for families and children will feature an egg hunt, games, prizes and food.

Registration extended for Little League baseball and softball

T-ball, Minors and Juniors registration will remain open until May 15. Majors baseball and softball registration is closed. Registration is $60. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration accepted online at williamslittleleague.com.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Junior League Golf registration

PGA Junior League Golf returns to Elephant Rocks Golf Course. More info is available by contacting Scott Little at (928) 635-4935.

Color Run April 29

Williams Elementary-Middle School is hosting its first annual Color Run on April 29 at the elementary-middle school, 601 N. Seventh St. Williams. Participants should register by April 14 at WEMSmscr.eventbrite.com. All participants will receive a t-shirt, raffle ticket for a chance to win a TV and other prizes, a color packet and a race bib. Pre-race refreshments will be available for race participants. Post-race there will be a carnival activities, free for all racers and $10 for non-race participants, live DJ, games and concessions for purchase. More information is available from Joshua Bukowiecki at (928) 890-7451.

Williams Fire Golf Tournament sponsors needed

The annual Williams Fire Department Golf fundraiser is coming June 3. Sponsors and registrants for the event are now being accepted. Contact Jeff Pettit at golf@williamsfireaz.com or (928)607-0869.

WHS classes of 1980-1989 reunion June 23-25

Williams High School Class of the 80’s Committee is hosting another reunion. Any WHS Classmates from 1980-1989 are invited to attend.

A meet and greet will be June 23rd at the Grand Canyon Brewery from 6pm-10pm. On June 24th there will be a family day and picnic from 11am-2pm at the Willliams Recreation Center. On June 25 there will be a breakfast at Grand Canyon Coffee and Cafe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an alumni party at the Sultana Theatre from 7pm-11pm. RSVP by May 1. More informatin can be found by contacting Pimi P. Barrozo- Bennett at 928.853.7784 or email pimi.bennett@yahoo.com .

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA raffle

The Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA are raffling a Kimber Custom II 2 tone .45 ACP and a Kimber Micro Bel Air .380. Tickets are $20 each with only 150 tickets for sale. Tickets must be purchased by individuals 21 years old or older. The raffle will take place once all tickets have been sold.

Tickets can be purchased from Kathi Nixon at (480) 688-1741 or Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.



Free American flags available

The Williams Flag Project is open from April 1 to July 1. Anyone interested in receiving a free flag, pole and bracket can call (888) 289-7092 and leave your name, address and phone number. Volunteers will return calls and provide installation as time permits. This project is sponsored by Mayor John Moore and the Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

Lions Club community calendar seeking submissions

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2017-2018 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 50th issue of this Williams tradition, contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) is here to neuter and return feral cats to their colonies. TNR has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.



Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday every month

The quilt group meets second and fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS church on East Rodeo Road. More information is available from Angela Price at (928) 635-8923.

High School and Adult Basketball open gym

The Williams Rec Center and Williams School District are hosting an adult open gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Williams Elementary Middle School. More infor at (928) 635-6784.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928) 679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.