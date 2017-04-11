Births: Nixon David Wilamowski

David Wilamowski and Samantha Johnson of Williams are proud to announce the birth of their son, Nixon David Wilamowski. Nixon was born on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 12:17 p.m. at Flagstaff Medical Center. He weighed seven pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.9 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sheldon and Donna Johnson of Williams. Paternal grandparents are David and Lisa Wilamowski of Williams and Daryl and Doris DeMaris from Arkansas. Siblings include Brooklynn Admire (sister) and Brayden Wilamowski (brother).