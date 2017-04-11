Big Top Circus coming to Williams April 21

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, an America’s Big Top Circus will stop in Williams for two performances April 21.

The circus will be held at the Bob Dean Rodeo Grounds, N. Airport Road and E. Rodeo Drive with scheduled performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is sponsored by the Williams Kiwanis Club and will provide an evening of family entertainment including big cats, trapeze, contortion, tight wire, prancing ponies, the Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades and for the first time the Wheel of Destiny. All accompanied by original music composed by Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California.

“Our performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond your wildest imagination. The costumes alone are certainly of Las Vegas quality,” said Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in a press release.

Each scheduled performance lasts 90 minutes. Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. the public is invited to watch the raising of the Big Top followed by a free tour. The tour offers a unique opportunity for families, schools and interested community members to meet and learn about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family. It includes a walking tour of the circus grounds, interesting facts about performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in its circus family.

“In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive,” the press release stated. “Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling Circus City. Activity swirls around the grounds as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day. Enjoy the magic and tradition of the American Circus with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

In its 32nd edition, Culpepper and Merriweather Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. The authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, Arizona Highways magazine, the A&E special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.

More information is available from the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Facebook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons and at www.cmcircus.com.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following locations: Williams Wear, Heritage Accounting and Tax and Superior Propane.

Prices for advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under two are free. On show day, tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. More information or to reserve discount tickets is available at 866-BIG-TOP-6.