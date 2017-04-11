Airplane makes hard landing in Seligman

Authorities say a small plane had a gear-up landing at the Seligman airport after the pilot forgot to lower the landing gear.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the airport around 4:30 p.m. March 29.
They reported finding a damaged Cessna aircraft on the ground between the taxiway and runway.
The pilot told deputies he was practicing takeoff and land -ing exercises and forgot to put the landing gear down.
Authorities say the unidentified pilot wasn’t injured.
Seligman fire crews were able to stop a small fuel leak from the plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.
