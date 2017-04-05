Williams High School students receive academic awards

Williams High School students were awarded for excelling on the 2016 AzMerit test March 30. The students were given gifts cards donated by Williams Kiwanis Club and Williams Rotary Club, and will be attending a special field trip. The students include: Cooper Heap, Samantha Russell, Aidan Jaime, Joe Zabala, Rylie Heap, Charlotte Payne, Raven Christiansen, Kayla Jackson, Rhiann Phillips, Rebekah Zink, Carissa Foley, Riley Hollis, Paola Belmontes, Juaquin Gutierrez, Paige Kmetz, Matthew Robbins, CJ Henson, Kaylee Robertson, Mikayla Sanders, Mario Vasquez, Carsten Brinkworth, Cassidy Ellico, Esteban Gonzales, Matthew Gray, Aidan Jaime, Nancy Leon, Daeja Lomas, Amaryssa Orozco, Isabel Ortiz, Henri Saldain, Trisha Stearns, Jesus Benitez, Ryan Bright, Carli Grantham, Veronica Hernandez, Autumn Hoag, Zoey Rizo, Noah Walters, Clint Mann, Robert McCluskey and Josh Sanders.