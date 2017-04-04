Registration open for WEMS Color Run 5K paint race

Williams Elementary-Middle School (WEMS) is hosting My School Color Run April 29 at the school. Registration is open for the event now and will close April 14.

The untimed event has no winners or prizes, but runners are showered with colored powder, made of food-grade corn starch, at stations along the run.

Proceeds from the event will go to the WEMS Student Council, the WEMS library, and the WEMS music and band program. The My School Color Run is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a colorful experience. Additionally, each pre-registered participant is provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

All participants will receive a t-shirt, raffle ticket, color packet and race bib. The raffle will be for a television.

Prior to the race, coffee, juice, water, granola and fruit will be available at no charge for all race participants.

After the race there will be free carnival activities for race participants, and non-race participants can pay $10 to attend. There will also be a live DJ, games and concessions available for purchase.

Those interested can go to WEMSmscr.eventbrite.com to register.

More information can be found by contacting Josh Bukowiecki at (928)890-7451.