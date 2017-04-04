Mortensen pulls off triple play in win over Mogollon

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Payce Mortensen’s triple play helped the Vikings bring home a win in the first game against Mogollon March 28, beating the Mustangs 9-5, but the Viking’s momentum stalled in game two with Mogollon pulling out the win, 5-4.
The Vikings had a rollercoaster run in the first game, pulling in three runs in the third inning and six in the seventh to take the win.
Zack Perkins led the offense, going 2-for-4 and brining in four RBIs. Daniel Lopez and Tate Grantham each went 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Joe Zabala led the Vikings from the mound, pitching six innings. He had seven hits, three earned runs and one strike-out.
During game two, the Vikings trickled in a run in the fourth, the sixth and two runs in the seventh.
Carsten Brinkworth led the attack for the Vikings going 2-for-3 at the plate. Perkins and Mortensen went 1-for-4, Mario Martinez went 1-for-1 and Grantham went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Perkins led the Vikings with two stolen bases, followed by Mortensen and Grantham with one a-piece.
Freshman Kolby Payne pitched two innings with three earned runs, three hits and two strike-outs. Lopez pitched five innings with no earned runs, two hits and three strike-outs.
The Vikings head to the Chandler Prep tournament April 6-8.
The Lady Vikes brought home two wins against Mayer March 21. The Vikings dominated the Mustangs, 13-1 and 24-12. The Vikings then played Arizona Lutheran Academy March 23 winning 13-1.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.