Middle schoolers’ photos on display throughout April

“I learned there is more to taking photos than pressing a button,” said Janelle Sagner when asked what she learned in the recent eighth grade Identity through Photography project at Williams Middle School.



Eighth grade students at Williams Middle School have completed a project entitled “Identity through Photography” sponsored by Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAA). Professional photographers Amy Martin and Grazina Wade, with the help of WAA President Kris Williams, instructed students in basic photography concepts and techniques.

Students were introduced to professional photography, as opposed to simple snapshots, rules of composition and other concepts such as lighting, mood and color. Through these classes they learned the ways photographers can tell a story and communicate the identity of a person or community. With cameras and equipment purchased for the school by WAA, students explored the basics of operating a quality digital camera and how to plan and control their photographs.

In their final assignment, students chose and edited three of their best photographs: a self-portrait, an object expressing their personal identity and an image expressing the identity of their community.



Student photos will be on display the entire month of April at The Gallery located in downtown Williams. Selected student works will also be printed and displayed in large format or on special media. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to the student photographers.

The eighth grade student photographers will be honored during a reception at The Gallery in Williams April 8 from 5-7 p.m. Live music will be provided by students of Williams Unified School District music classes. The public is welcome to join the celebration. More information is available from Kris Williams at (928) 351-7665.