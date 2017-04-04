Good Friday cross procession coming April 14

The third annual Williams Good Friday procession is coming to the downtown area April 14 at 6:45 p.m.

Participants will meet at Mustang Gas on Railroad Avenue and continue through the downtown area.

Everyone is invited to walk with and help carry the cross made from two railroad ties adorned with a four-foot long olive wood crucifix handmade in Jerusalem.

“We especially welcome visitors to Williams for Holy Week and Easter,” said Father Killian McCaffrey.

The procession will take approximately 30 minutes. The group plans to sing and pray as they go.

“All pilgrims are united in grief, but always hopeful and awaiting Christ’s Resurrection on Easter morning,” he said.