Welcoming 2017 in Williams - what to do

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Residents and visitors have several options for ringing in 2017 in Williams.
Sultana Theatre — The band Pure Prophet will perform from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. There will be free champagne and party favors, and a balloon drop at midnight.
Grand Canyon Brewing Company — The Ridge Runners band will begin performing at 8 p.m. There will be a midnight complimentary champagne toast. Dinner specials will start at 7 p.m.
Best Western — Omar will begin performing at 8 p.m. There will be food, music and dancing from 6 p.m. to midnight. A special room rate is available.
Wild West Junction — A burning of the effigy will happen at midnight. A family — oriented party begins at 9 p.m. Dinner specials served from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
