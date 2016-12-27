Falcons take bronze at middle school tournament

Williams Elementary-Middle School Falcons took home third place in the 'B' team end of season tournament Dec. 15. Players include Tatiana Godinez,
I 40 Middle School Basketball Tournament
Avery Aleshire, Cayla Fritsinger, Nathalie Gutierrez, Chesnea Larimore, Marcie Heap, Kadance Orozco and Shaelee Echeverria. The team was coached by Kevin Larimore.
