Falcons take bronze at middle school tournament

Williams Elementary-Middle School Falcons took home third place in the 'B' team end of season tournament Dec. 15. Players include Tatiana Godinez,

Avery Aleshire, Cayla Fritsinger, Nathalie Gutierrez, Chesnea Larimore, Marcie Heap, Kadance Orozco and Shaelee Echeverria. The team was coached by Kevin Larimore.