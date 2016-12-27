Bearizona helps jaguar at Reid Park Zoo

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — This time of year is all about giving, and what better Christmas gift than to help a friend in need. Recently, veterinary teams from Reid Park Zoo in Tucson and Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams came together to help save the life of a jaguar in need.

Bearizona Wildlife Park’s resident jaguar Bagheera was able to give a blood transfusion to a sick jaguar from the Reid Park Zoo.

Jaguars are a near threatened species and numbers are rapidly declining in their wild habitats, which include the southern regions of the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. The last known wild Jaguars living in the United States were last seen in Tucson, Arizona, with the most recent sighting just last week.

“We received a call last week from Reid Park Zoo stating they had a Jaguar which was in need of help,” said Bearizona owner Sean Casey. “We of course wanted to help, and after some discussions with our veterinary team we decided it was a great opportunity to help out a jaguar in need.



Bearizona's male jaguar, Bagheera, is one of the most beloved critters to call Bearizona home and according to Casey, "He can now add life saver to his list. They say a cat has nine lives and it looks like that very well may be the case for Reid Park Zoo's jaguar Nakita, after the successful blood transfusion."

Casey also said the park is happy to be able to help and wish Nikita a speedy recovery.

Bagheera can be seen frolicking in his home at Bearizona, an 11,000 square foot exhibit complete with a 30 foot waterfall.