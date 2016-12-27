Around Williams: week of Dec. 28

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

SAVE-MTR hosting bake sale Dec. 28

The SAVE-MTR dog rescue group is hosting a bake sale Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Trails True Vale.

Host families sought for international students

Open your heart and your home to begin your international adventure today! An informational meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 6 to 7 pm at Café 326 in the lounge.

Becoming a host family in Arizona begins with contacting CETUSA manager Sharon Peters by emailing Sharon@cetusa.org or by calling 928-530-6547. The local coordinator for Coconino County is Deb Fleishman 928-853-2345. CETUSA works with families with children, couples, empty nesters, or single households. All interested families must complete a screening process and then will be able to select a CETUSA student to join their family.

Monday and Thursday Night football at American Legion

The American Legion Cordova Post 13, located at 425 W. Grant Ave., will host Monday and Thursday night football viewing. There will be different food selections and drink specials each night. Donations gladly accepted and greatly appreciated. More information is available by contacting Mark at (928) 542-6873.

Big Buck contest

A Big Buck contest and raffle is open to all units south of Grand Canyon. The hunter to score the widest buck (outside to outside) will win a PSE Brute Force Bow with a full package. The contest ends January 31, 2017 and the drawing for a Ruger American rifle in 22-25 caliber takes place Feb. 1 at the Outdoor Store located at the corner of West Route 66 and Fourth Street.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman on Wed. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Walker Hall (202 W. Grant Ave, Williams). Those wanting rental assistance need identification and a copy of their rental agreement and, if applicable, eviction notice. For utility assistance residents need identification and a copy of a bill and/or shut off notice. Appointments are available by calling Pat McShane at (928) 221-3577.

“The Shed” skate park is open

The Williams Rec Center skatepark is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-1496.

Men’s prayer time

A men’s prayer time is scheduled every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Hope for the World, 117 W. Route 66, Suite 125, Williams. This is open to all men in the community. More information is available by contacting Aaron Silverstein at (928) 225-1323.

High School and Adult Basketball open gym

The Williams Rec Center and Williams School District are hosting Towels may be given to Phillip Echeverria at the high school or Carol Glassburn will pick them up. More information is available at (928) 635-4503.

Community Dinners at the Catholic Church

All our invited to attend the Community Dinners held the first Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, located at 900 W. Grant Ave. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Donations of $5 are appreciated. More information can be found by calling Father Kilian McCaffrey at (928) 635-2430.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.

Williams Kiwanis Club seeking food bank donations

The Kiwanis Club is seeking items needed at the food bank. The food bank needs canned vegetables, diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper, tissues, hand soap, toiletries and more. More information is available from Carol Glassburn at (928) 635-4503.