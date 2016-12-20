Williams Food Bank gives back to community

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams Food Bank director Guy Mikkelsen and volunteer Bud Parenteau deliver turkeys donated by the food bank to the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 11.
