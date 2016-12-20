Williams 911: week of Dec. 21

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —







• Officers responded to medical at Love’s, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fifth Street., verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took report of theft of license plate on Second Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street. and Edison Avenue;

• Officers took report of theft at Love’s, item found;

• Officers took report of non-injury hit and run accident of parked vehicle on Third Street;

• Officers responded to several weather related calls;

• Officers responded along with the Fire Department to explosion at Love’s, small mechanical problem with gas meters;

• Officers took report of counterfeit bill passed at Railway Avenue and turned the matter over to Secret Service;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Seventh Street;

• Officers took report of dog bite at clinic, turned over to Animal Control;

• Officers took report of lost property at a local hotel;

• Officers found suspect in theft on Franklin Ave. and arrested male, recovered stolen property and found meth and needle, suspect booked for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to medical at local hotel, turned the matter over to Lifeline;

• Officers took report of theft of monies from local hotel;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to medical assist on Homestead;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd.

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers assisted with funeral procession;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s;

• Officers responded to intoxicated female on Route 66, officers took keys and had her sleep off her intoxication;

• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 19 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.